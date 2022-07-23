June 22, 1934 - July 19, 2022

NORMAL — Louise E. Sprague, 88, of Normal, passed away at 9:10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.

Her funeral will be at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Kibler Brady Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington with Pastor Gregory Welch officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. prior to the service at the memorial home. Interment will be at Park Lawn Cemetery in Danvers.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.

Louise was born June 22, 1934, in a farmhouse in rural Danvers to Rudolph P. and Anna B. Horn. She graduated from Eureka High School in 1952. Louise married Jack L. Sprague, Jr. on October 6, 1957, in Morton. He preceded her in death on March 19, 2006.

Louise is survived by one son, Keith (Keely) Sprague, Springfield; three daughters: Diane (Larry) Watters, Naperville, Lori (David) Grootenhuis, Dublin, OH, and Kathy (Kevin) Swann, Gilbert, AZ; 14 grandchildren: Atlee, Ben, Madison, Anna, Lindsay, Lance, Lisa, Laney, Leah, Connor, Evan, Parker, Kenna, and Kettly; ten great-grandchildren: Caleb, Hailey, Kelsey, Ryan, Shane, Tanner, Chase, Mason, Asher, and Keely. She is also survived by three siblings: Margaret (Glenn) Pyles, Goodfield, Donald Horn, Eureka, and Delores Raeuber, Mackinaw.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband; and an infant brother, Richard Horn.

Louise was a faithful Christian and throughout her life she attended New Castle Bible Church in Mackinaw, East White Oak Bible Church in Carlock, and Calvary Baptist Church in Normal. Louise was employed at Nussbaum Trucking in Normal for 31 years retiring in 2001. She enjoyed making quilts for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and her homemade jelly was delicious. The recipe was passed down from her mother, Anna, and has now been passed down again so it may continue to be enjoyed by her family. Louise cared about her family and loved being involved in everything her grandchildren and great-grandchildren did. She loved nature, country music, animals, and taking care of her flowers, yard, and garden. Louise was loved by many and will be greatly missed.

The family would like to offer a special thank you to Dr. Bryan Anderson and the nurses at OSF St. Francis Medical Center and Dr. Patricia Deters and the nurses at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home for their compassionate care.

