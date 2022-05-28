Louise Catherine Bellas

BLOOOMINGTON — Louise Catherine (Stork) Bellas, of Bloomington, passed away on January 1, 2022, at the age of 96, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.

Her memorial mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, June 3, 2022, at St. Patrick Church of Merna. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery at a later date.