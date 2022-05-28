 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Louise Catherine Bellas

  • 0
Louise Catherine Bellas

Dec. 23, 1925 - Jan. 1, 2022

BLOOOMINGTON — Louise Catherine (Stork) Bellas, of Bloomington, passed away on January 1, 2022, at the age of 96, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.

Her memorial mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, June 3, 2022, at St. Patrick Church of Merna. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery at a later date.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News