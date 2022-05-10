Aug. 6, 1939 - May 8, 2022

METAMORA — Louise Anna Barber, 82, of Metamora, IL, passed away at 10:05 a.m. on Sunday, May 8, 2022, at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria, IL.

She was born on August 6, 1939, in Peoria, IL, to Herman J. and Esther (Gerst) Weber. She married Donald Edward Barber on December 31, 1960, in Peoria. He passed away on March 11, 2016, at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria, IL. She was also preceded in death by her parents as well as her brother Herman A. Weber.

Surviving are her children: Chris (DeLynda) Barber of Seattle, WA, Steve (Connie) Barber of Glen Mills, PA, Angela (David) Schlossler of Eureka, IL, Valerie (Quintin) Cook of Aurora, CO, Joseph (Laura) Barber of Metamora, IL, and Donald (Kathy) Barber of Liberty Hill, TX; eighteen grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; sister, Marie (Jack) Carmody of Dunlap, IL; and brothers: Oscar (Joan) Weber of Peoria, IL, and William (Marty) Weber of Brimfield, IL.

Louise's family was blessed to have her wisdom, intellect, humor, and fortitude inspire and guide them. She loved to inspire children through her decades of teaching. After having her six children, she attended college, graduating from Bradley University and was a kindergarten and second grade teacher for Riverview Grade School, retiring on May 21, 2000. She was a member of St. Mary of Lourdes Catholic Church in Germantown Hills, the Illinois Retired Teachers Association, and Bradley University Alumni. Louise graduated from Academy of Our Lady, in Peoria, in 1957.

Louise and her husband, Don, enjoyed participating in car cruise-ins in their 1956 Chevy. She enjoyed line dancing, gardening, and the St. Mary of Lourdes grotto. Louise comforted and encouraged children at the OSF Children's Hospital of Illinois by portraying Mother Goose and The Cat in The Hat characters.

Louise: Catholic. Wife. Mother. Grandmother. Great-Grandmother. Teacher. As Don said to Louise, "Soldier On." As she would say to all: "Soldier On." As Don said to Louise, “I will sing until I can sing no more." Now they are in glory together again singing together.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at St. Mary of Lourdes Catholic Church with Father Greg Jozefiak officiating. Recitation of the Rosary will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 with visitation to follow from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., both at Mason Funeral Home Metamora Chapel. Burial will be in St. Mary of Lourdes Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to OSF Children's Hospital of Illinois.

