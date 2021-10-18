TOWANDA — Louis "Louie" Lee Blank, of Towanda, passed away Monday morning, October 11, 2021 at Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.

His memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, October 22, 2021 at Funks Grove Chapel at Funks Grove, with Rev. Brian Goke officiating. A visitation will be held from 4:00-6:00 p.m., Thursday, October 21, 2021 at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington. Cremation rites will be accorded after the visitation. Entombment will take place immediately following services at Funks Grove Columbarium.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Faith Lutheran Church, 3 Brompton Ct., Bloomington, IL 61704, Towanda Lions Club, 103 S. Jefferson St. Towanda, IL 61776 or Towanda, IL Route 66 Parkway, 10 Bent Tree Lane, Towanda, IL 61776.

He was born June 23, 1945 in Geneseo, son of Lee Ernest and Eleanor "Jeanne" Barker Blank. He married Marilyn Frechin on June 17, 1972 in Kansas City, MO.

Surviving are his wife, Marilyn, of Towanda, their children, Nicole (Thomas) Ridolfo of Mukwonago, WI and Jason (Beata) Blank of Chandler, AZ; five grandchildren: Addison, Alayna & Austin Ridolfo and Lucia and Palmer Blank. Also surviving a brother, Tom (Jan) Blank of Richmond, TX and sister, Sally (Bill) Updegraff of McCormick, SC.

Louie was a graduate of Geneseo High School and received his Bachelor's Degree in Agricultural Economics from Western Illinois University, where he was a member of Alpha Gamma Rho Fraternity.

He was a United States Vietnam Army veteran and a purple heart recipient.

Louie enjoyed working with agriculture and he retired as a manager and commodity broker from Mid-Co Commodities, a subsidiary of Growmark.

He was a member of Faith Lutheran Church, Bloomington and Towanda Lions Club.

He volunteered at numerous organizations in Bloomington. He was an extremely hard worker and saw everything thru to the end.

He enjoyed golf, fishing, ISU athletics and evening with his poker group, but there was nothing he valued more than his family.

