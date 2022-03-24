Sept. 26, 1929 - March 22, 2022

NORMAL — Louis F. Siebert, 92, of Normal, passed away Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at his home.

His funeral will be at 10:00 a.m. Monday, March 28, 2022, at Epiphany Catholic Church, Normal. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bloomington. Visitation will be from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. Sunday, March 27, 2022, at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, where the rosary will be recited at 12:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Epiphany Catholic Church or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

He was born September 26, 1929, in Congerville, a son of Henry F. and Louise McBurney Siebert. He married Elaine Wiese on September 15, 1951, in Bloomington and she survives.

Also surviving are five children: Randal (Gaye) Siebert, Reid (Sheryl) Siebert, Kim (Willie) Shennett, Kristine (John) Nyhan and Robert Siebert; a daughter-in-law, Robin Siebert; six grandchildren: Jason (Katy) Siebert, Brent Shennett, Kyle (Morgan) Siebert, Kendall Siebert, Katelynn Shennett, and Laura Nyhan; two great-grandchildren: Elaina "Ellie" Siebert and Reilly Siebert; and two sisters: Margaret Stark and Eunice (Marlan) Speidel.

He was preceded in death by a son, Richard Siebert; and a sister, Dorothy Siebert.

Louis was a veteran of the United States Army and was employed for 50-years at the Hudson Implement Store, retiring in 2000. He was also a lifelong farmer and a partner in Siebert Farms.

