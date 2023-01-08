March 14, 1929—Jan. 5, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Lorraine M. Smith, 93, of Bloomington IL, passed away on January 5, 2023, at Gibson City Heritage Manor.

Born in Bloomington IL on March 14, 1929, to Harold and Mary (Frakes) Hartley. She married Russell Spidle (deceased) in Bloomington in 1947.

In 1990 she married William Smith in Bloomington IL, and shortly thereafter they relocated to SW FL.

Mrs. Smith was raised in ISSCS (Illinois Soldiers and Sailors Home), Normal, IL. She was employed as Office Manager for Keystone Home Improvement Company until her retirement.

Surviving is a daughter, Victoria Royer (David), of Pine Village, IN; a son, Joseph, Sr. (Cynthia) of Lake Suzy FL, eight grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Her parents, four brothers, a sister, a grandson, and son-in-law preceded her in death.

Mrs. Spidle was a very independent strong lady who lived her life on her terms.

A private family service will be held at a later date.