Aug. 17, 1950 - Feb. 23, 2023

OCALA, Florida — Lorraine Jean (Smith) Byron of Ocala, FL, formerly of Bloomington, IL, passed away on February 23, 2023, at the age of 72.

She was born to Carl and Nyota Smith in Renton, WA, on August 17, 1950. She graduated from Bloomington High School in 1968. She worked for Country Companies as well as State Farm. Later she worked for the FBI in Washington D.C. then she worked for Dennison Associates in D.C. and California.

In 1974, she married Dennis Byron in Milford, MA. Lorraine worked for MPM Capital in Boston, and in 2011, she and Dennis moved to Gainesville, FL. Upon her retirement in 2015 they moved to Ocala, FL.

Lorraine is preceded in death by her parents, Carl Smith and Nyota (Clevenger)Smith; and her beloved husband, Dennis. She is survived by her siblings: Katherine Eloise (Smith) Batchelder, Delores (Smith) Helmers and Robert Smith; her sons: Jeffery Byron (Christi Eilskov Byron), and Matthew Byron (Tammy Kae Johnson Byron); and her grandchildren: Sophia, Elisabeth, Patrick, and Conner.

Cremation will be carried out by Baldwin Brothers Funeral and Cremation Society, Ocala, FL.