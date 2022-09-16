Aug. 30, 1924 - Sept. 14, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Lorraine C. Burch, 98, of Bloomington, IL, passed away at 2:22 AM, Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at Carle BroMenn in Normal, IL.

Her memorial mass will be at 1:00 PM Saturday, September 17, 2022, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Bloomington. Reverend Jeffrey Stirniman will be officiating. Inurnment will be at East Lawn Mausoleum in Bloomington.

Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington is handling arrangements.

Lorraine was born August 30, 1924, in Schenectady, NY, the daughter of Paul and Evelyn Bazar. She married James Burch in October 1948. He preceded her in death on May 29, 2006. She was also preceded in death by one sister, Norma Napier.

Surviving is her daughter, Susan "Sue" (Tony) Rummans, Atlantic Beach, FL; and two grandsons: Scott (Carrie) Rummans of River Forrest, IL, and Michael (Taylor) Rummans of Dallas; as well as two great-grandchildren: James and McKenna Rummans; and one sister; Dorothy Behling of Ohio.

Prior to being married Lorraine worked several years for the Pentagon in Washington D.C. in a Technical and Communications job. After she married James, she stayed home to raise her daughter. She volunteered many days of her life to the Bloomington Library, St. Joseph Hospital, Brokaw Hospital and was a member of the Womans Club and Home Extension. She was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church.

Lorraine was loved by her family and will be dearly missed.

The family suggests memorials be made to Humane Society of Central Illinois or the Alzheimer's Association.

