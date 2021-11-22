Lorraine A. Martin

Mrs. Martin was born May 28, 1935 in Streator the daughter of Ralph and Olga (Wargo) Arenz. She married James Martin on February 4, 1961 at St. Anthony's Church, Streator. They were happily married for 60 years. Lorraine attended St. Anthony Grade School and was a graduate of Lostant High School. Following graduation, she was head bookkeeper working for her Dad at the Lostant Grain Company for 12 years. Once her children started grade school, she went back to school at Illinois Valley Community College and became a Registered Nurse in 1973. She had been employed at St. Mary's Hospital, Streator as well as the Lida Home and Simiter Home both of Minonk, so she could be close to her parents and help assist in their daily care. She spent many hours at her husband's side on the family farm. Lorraine was meticulous about everything she did, she never knew a job that was too hard and could not be outworked by anyone. In the winters for the last 20 years they were blessed to make many friends and enjoy the sunshine in Naples, Florida.