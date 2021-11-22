WENONA — Lorraine A. Martin, 86, of rural Wenona died Friday, November 19, 2021.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Wenona. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at the Church. Burial will be in Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Leonore.
The Solon-Telford Funeral Home, Streator is in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. Martin was born May 28, 1935 in Streator the daughter of Ralph and Olga (Wargo) Arenz. She married James Martin on February 4, 1961 at St. Anthony's Church, Streator. They were happily married for 60 years. Lorraine attended St. Anthony Grade School and was a graduate of Lostant High School. Following graduation, she was head bookkeeper working for her Dad at the Lostant Grain Company for 12 years. Once her children started grade school, she went back to school at Illinois Valley Community College and became a Registered Nurse in 1973. She had been employed at St. Mary's Hospital, Streator as well as the Lida Home and Simiter Home both of Minonk, so she could be close to her parents and help assist in their daily care. She spent many hours at her husband's side on the family farm. Lorraine was meticulous about everything she did, she never knew a job that was too hard and could not be outworked by anyone. In the winters for the last 20 years they were blessed to make many friends and enjoy the sunshine in Naples, Florida.
She is survived by her husband, Jim of rural Wenona; one daughter, Colleen Martin, Bloomington; one son, James (Lisa) Martin, Pontiac; three grandchildren: Jessica Martin, Bloomington, Jamie Martin and Cori Martin both of Pontiac.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Vernon who passed away when he was ten from scarlet fever.
Memorials may be made to the donor's choice.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.solontelford.com.
