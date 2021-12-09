PONTIAC — Lori L. Bristow, 51, of Pontiac, IL, died Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at 6:12 a.m. at OSF St. James-John W. Albrecht Medical Center.

Cremation rites will be accorded and a memorial service will be held on Monday, December 13, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Pontiac, IL, with Pastor Matthew Berger officiating. A visitation will be held on Sunday at the church from 2:00 - 5:00 p.m. Memorial's in Lori's name may be made to Pontiac Township High School Library. Duffy-Baier-Snedecor is handling the arrangements.

Lori was born on July 6, 1970, in Pontiac, IL, a daughter of Gary and Sheila (Verdun) Eggenberger. She married Jack Bristow on July 18, 1992, in Odell, IL. He survives in Pontiac, IL. Also surviving are two sons: Austin (Elisabeth) Bristow II, of Highpoint, NC, and Alec Bristow of Pontiac, IL; Her parents Gary and Sheila Eggenberger of Pontiac, IL; two brothers: Jim (Anne) Eggenberger of Mahomet, IL, and Jeff (Sharon) Eggenberger of Canton, MI.

Lori was educated in Odell and Pontiac schools, and attended Illinois State University. She was the school librarian at Lincoln School, Pontiac Jr. High School, and then at Pontiac Township High School. Lori was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Pontiac, IL.

Online condolences may be made to the family at duffyfuneralhome.com or visit us on Facebook.