PONTIAC — Lori Duffy, 80, of Pontiac, passed away Sunday, July 17, 2022, at OSF St. James John W. Albrecht Medical Center in Pontiac.

Lori was born October 21, 1941, in Slayton, MN to Raymond and Esther (Forsberg) Bassett. She married Gerald M. Duffy on July 6, 1963, in Currie, MN. He passed away February 19, 2000.

She is survived by her son, Matthew Duffy of Honolulu, HI; brothers: Herb (Judy) Bassett of La Crosse, WI, Mike (Deb) Bassett of Currie, MN, and Timmy Bassett of Luverne, MN; sister, Jane Weis of Dovray, MN; and her beloved dog, Gypsy.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jerry; daughter, Kristin Duffy; brother, Chesleigh Bassett; and brother-in-law, John Weis.

Lori attended Immaculate Heart of Mary Grade and High School in Currie, MN. She was the previous owner of Duffy Funeral Home in Pontiac and retired in 2010. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Pontiac, IL, St. Mary's Women's Guild, Twentieth Century Literary Club, and a previous member of the Zonta Club.

Lori loved traveling the world, working in her flower garden, playing cards, being social with all her friends, wintering every February with Matt in Hawaii, and spending summers at her lake house on Lake Shetek in Minnesota. She loved her dog, Gypsy, who she took with her everywhere.

Memorials may be made for Masses at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 119 E. Howard Street, Pontiac, IL 61764, Mercy Home for Boys & Girls, 1140 W. Jackson Blvd, Chicago, IL 60607, and Covenant House New York, 460 W. 41st Street, New York, NY 10036.

