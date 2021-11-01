BLOOMINGTON — Lori A. Ballard, 61, of Bloomington, IL passed away at 5:01 p.m. on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington.

She was born on July 24, 1960 in Peoria, IL a daughter of Clifford and Janet (Lowder) Seggerman.

Survivors include one son, Nicholas Ballard of Bloomington; one daughter, Dacia Melton (Matt Ethington) of Bloomington; four grandchildren: Sierra Melick, Marti Ballard, Rian Patton, Deacon Ethington; one sister, Teri (Robert) Meginnes of Secor; two nieces and one nephew.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Ronald Seggerman.

Lori was at one time the manager of the bus station in Bloomington later she was a Pharmacy Technician for Jewel-Osco in Normal.

She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Secor.

Lori's greatest love was for her grandkids and her furbabies which gave her endless joy. She enjoyed painting and crafting and listening to her 70's and 80's hard rock music.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at Secor Cemetery. Rev. Michael Peters will officiate. Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in El Paso is handling arrangements for the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com.