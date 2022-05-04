Oct. 28, 1931 - April 29, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Loretta Pearl Steil, 90, of Normal, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Friday, April 29, 2022.

There will be a funeral for Loretta at 10:00 AM Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington. Pastor Brent Salm will officiate. There will be a visitation at the funeral home Friday, May 6, 2022, from 5:00 - 7:00 PM. Interment will take place at Scogin Hill Cemetery in Bloomington.

Loretta was born on October 28, 1931, to Julius and Pearl Biederman Alexander at their home on Alexander Road, on Bloomington's southwest side. She married Maurice Jarvis on September 1, 1956. He preceded her in death on July 31, 1974. She later married Michael Steil on October 12, 1979, in Normal. He preceded her in death on March 15, 2015. She was also preceded in death by an infant daughter Shari Jarvis and three brothers and five sisters.

She is survived by three sons: Dale (Janet) Jarvis of Wooster, OH, Brian Jarvis (Kelly Ream) of Irvine, CA, Scott Jarvis (Stacey Morehead) of Bloomington; two step-sons: Rolland Steil of Las Vegas, Steve Jarvis of San Diego; four step-daughters: Ginger Benson of Scottsdale, AZ, Vicki (Ray) Maguinness of Las Vegas, Toni Steil of Shepherd, MT, Eva Steil of Las Vegas; five grandchildren: Shawna, Shelby, Alexander, Brianne Karges (Kevin) and Patrick Jarvis; seven step-grandchildren; six step-great-grandchildren; and one brother, Julius Alexander of Bloomington.

Loretta was a member of College Park Christian Church. She worked many years as a volunteer at Lincoln Christian Village and is part of the women's auxiliary. She is a member of the American Sewing Guild and was an RSVP volunteer. She was also active for many years with the Young At Heart Group for Senior Day at the McLean County Fair. She worked many years with the McLean County Regional Planning Commission as well as for the Internal Revenue Service. She retired in 1999.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lincoln Christian Nursing Home or College Park Christian Church.

Online condolences may be left at www.calvertmemorial.com.