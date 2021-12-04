MINONK — Loretta Mae Curley, 89, of Minonk died Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

Loretta was born on December 24, 1931 in Roanoke to Dominick and Jeannette Cerva Pioletti. She married Robert E. Curley on August 6, 1960 at St Joseph Catholic Church Roanoke. He survives.

Survivors also include one son, Shawn (Donna) Curley of Roanoke; two daughters: Coleen (Brian) Brown of Minonk and Diane May of Minonk; nine grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers: Jerry and John Pioletti; two sisters: Mary Swanson and Annette Oppe; and one grandson, Eric Brown

Loretta was a dedicated wife and mother, homemaker who was a sports fan for her kids and grandkids. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, baking, golfing, bowling, fishing, and taking vacations in Wisconsin and Florida.

She was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Minonk where she served on the Altar and Rosary Society and was a volunteer for Meals on Wheels Program.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at 11a.m. at St. Patrick Church in Minonk with burial at Minonk Township Cemetery. Franciscan Friars will officiate. Visitation will be on Monday, December 6, 2021 from 4-7p.m. at Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Minonk.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Minonk Ambulance Association or The Filger Library.

