HOPEDALE — Loretta L. Darnall, of Hopedale, passed away on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at Hopedale Medical Complex.

Loretta was laid to rest next to her husband, H. Dale Darnall in Mountjoy Cemetery, rural Atlanta, on Saturday, October 30, 2021. Mr. Tyler Escoubas officiated.

Loretta Louise Leaser, was born June 27, 1931, the daughter of Lawrence and Lillian Kimes Leaser. She was united in marriage to Dale on September 10, 1950. He preceded her in death on March 31, 1989.

Loretta is survived by their children: Joline (Robert) Graff, Janet (Dave) Canfield, Warren (Katie) Darnall, Linda (Marty) England, Debra (Brett) Yoder, and Brian (Kim) Darnall; seventeen grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; and two sisters: Donna Duran and Judy (William) Fleming.

She was preceded in death by two brothers, and three great-grandchildren.

Loretta was a 1950, graduate of Hittle Township High School. A loving homemaker, wife, and mother, she was a member of the Armington Christian Church and asked that donations in her name be made to the church.

Final arrangements were entrusted with Quiram-Peasley Funeral Home of Atlanta.