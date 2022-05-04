HUDSON — Loretta (Joanne) Sparks, 89, of Hudson, passed away at 2:06 p.m. on Monday, May 2, 2022, at her home in Hudson, IL. Joanne was born on March 8, 1933, in Arrowsmith to Alva and Hazel Norman. She married Roy Sparks on February 7, 1954, in Arrowsmith.

She was proceeded in death by her parents; sisters: Rosalyn and Adeline; and her husband, Roy Lee Sparks.

She is survived by her brothers: Emerson Norman of Cranberry, PA, and Lynn Norman of Downs; three sons: Steve (Nancy) Sparks, Sherwood, AR, Tom (Peggy) Sparks, Hudson and Dale (Julie) Sparks, Bloomington; seven grandchildren: Michael (Becky) Sparks, Shannon (Nathan) Moreland, Melanie (Eric) Harrison, Amanda (Paul) Baxter, Eric Sparks (Brian Seckler), Courtney Sparks (Troy Weikle), Brian Sparks (Bre Baker); and fifteen great-grandchildren.

Joanne was a graduate of Illinois State University with a degree in education. She was honored to start her career as one of the first teachers of Colleen Hoose, retiring after 25-years of teaching. Joanne told many stories of the "Lounge Lizards" and cherished the friendships she developed there. Joanne and Roy spent many years camping and were hosts at Comlara Park and Dawson Lake. They spent many winters at Gulf Shores. Joanne enjoyed being a part of the History Club at the Hudson Library, as well as spending time with her family and friends.

There will be a graveside service for Joanne on Saturday, May 7, at 2:00 p.m. at Hudson Township Cemetery in Hudson. Visitation will be held afterwards at the Hudson Township Hall (107 West St.) from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. following the service.

Beck Memorial Home, Bloomington, is in charge of arrangements.

Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories online at www.beckmemorial.com.