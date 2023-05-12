Nov. 8, 1943 - April 13, 2023

NORMAL — Loretta (Lorie) Highfill-Dolniak (nee Wirtz), age 79, was taken home by her God on April 13, 2023, at her winter home in Pinellas Park, FL. She courageously and bravely battled breast cancer for the past two years.

Lorie was the beloved daughter of Willard F. and Helen Wirtz (nee Conley). She dated her future husband Steve for six months in 1963, then they parted. They met again thirty three years later in 1996. That sealed their fate and led to a beautiful, warm, and loving twenty seven year life together.

Her surviving family includes her loving sister, Rosemary (Bruce) McIlvoy; her nieces: Kimberley (Steven) Sorenson, Kristie (Gregory) Matuszewski, Kerrykay (George) Dybas; great-niece, Kassendra Dybas; great-nephews: Shayne McIlvoy, Brandon (Kati) Matuszewski and their son Matthew; many cousins, great-nieces, and friends.

Lorie truly liked everyone she met. She was best known and will be remembered as someone who was open and welcoming to everyone in her life. Her positive approach to life was a delight to anyone who knew her. Accepting, open, loving, forgiving, gentle, tender, she provided everlasting memories for her husband and her family. Her nieces thought of her as their "Second Mom."

Lorie started her career with IBM. She became a successful business woman in Chicago commercial real estate, retiring as Executive Vice President of TLC Management, a Real Estate Management Company which she was instrumental in building. She and Steve moved to Normal, IL, to retire near her sister and family.

She was an avid theatre fan, amateur actor, and involved in "Young At Heart," a theatre group performing around the Bloomington/Normal area. She was an actor, and Docent, at the David Davis Mansion yearly period reenactment.

She loved to travel, and really enjoyed meeting people. Lorie dearly enjoyed entertaining at home or just "getting together." It was always "5 o-clock somewhere."

She will be remembered as welcoming and open to everyone she knew. She will live on in the hearts of those she knew and loved.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to The American Cancer Society in her name. She would love it.

A celebration of her life is planned for Sunday, June 11, 2023, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at Eastland Suites, 1801 Eastland Drive in Bloomington, IL. Also see Legacy.com.