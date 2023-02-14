Aug. 27, 1922 - Feb. 9, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Lorene Katherin Miller, 100, passed peacefully into the loving arms of Jesus on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at Westminster Village in Bloomington.

She was born on August 27, 1922, in Flanagan, IL, the daughter of Henry and Minnie (Obert) Tesch. She married Louis "Louie" J. Miller on July 29, 1940, in St. Louis, and they made their home in Bloomington. Lorene was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church since 1949, where she faithfully served the church and school in numerous roles.

Lorene, known as the queen of our family, built a family with Louie on the foundation of their faith in God and their love for one another. Their legacy produced four generations that walk in the footprints of their faith. The light of God's love in them was far reaching as they were blessed with opportunities to travel and to host countless people in their home. Lorene was small in stature but large in spirit. Her prayers have changed lives. Lorene's hospitality, hugs, laughter, homemade cookies, fudge, and peanut brittle are legendary.

Lorene was a skilled homemaker, raising five children. Later in life, she worked 11 years at Pines Dress Shop in Eastland Mall, and after joined Louie in managing Miller Cabinet Shop. In her retirement, she hosted women's Bible study groups in her home, enjoyed traveling, and spending time with family. Lorene and Louie moved to Westminster Village in 2005, where she made many cherished friends over the years. She was known for her Halloween costumes and won the annual contest multiple times, including 2022, as the Energizer Bunny!

Lorene is survived by daughter-in-law, Pauline Miller of Birmingham, AL; daughter, Nancy (Barry) Kolb of Branson, MO; daughter, Betty (Chuck) Stinnett of Lodi, CA; son, Dale Miller of Madison, WI; daughter, Judy (Ron) Glenn of Bloomington; 17 grandchildren: Eric (Sheryl) Kolb, Perry (Jaylene) Miller, Terri Kolb, Chuck Stinnett Jr., Patti Miller-Brownfield, Cori (Josh) Perdue, Rocky Stinnett, Sara (Jerry) Hagen, Wendy (Christian) Ledesma, Lora Glenn, and Brendon (Rachel) Glenn; plus 14 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Lorene is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 71 years, Louie; son, Norman Miller; daughter-in-law, Susan Miller; parents, Henry and Minnie (Obert) Tesch; siblings, Pearl, Ernest, Roy, Wilbur, Robert, and Magdalena; grandson-in-law, Bruce Brownfield; and great-granddaughter, Paige Stinnett.

Memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomington with visitation at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, February 18, 2023. The family will also host a Celebration of Life honoring Lorene that afternoon at 2:30 p.m. for Westminster Village in Bloomington.

True to her giving nature, Lorene donated her body to science.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church or Songs & Smiles (songsandsmiles.com//lorene-miller).