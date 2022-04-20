Nov. 4, 1930 - April 19, 2022

WAYNESVILLE — Loren Robert Huth, 91, of Waynesville, passed away at 5:49 a.m. on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at OSF St. Joseph Hospital in Bloomington.

Funeral Services for Mr. Huth will be on Monday, April 25, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Waynesville Christian Church. Mr. Dave Taylor will officiate. Burial will follow at the Evergreen Cemetery in Waynesville. Visitation will be held on Monday at the Waynesville Christian Church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service.

Loren Robert Huth was born November 4, 1930, at Covell, IL, the son of William H. and Charlotte Schnupp Huth.

He is survived by three daughters: Linda (George) Berry of Portage, MI, Rae (Bill) Holt of Morrison, IL, and Jackie (Steve) Rich of Waynesville; one sister, Arleen Wagner of Helena, MT; two step-daughters: Debra (Shawn) Biery of Elmhurst, IL, and Connie (Ed) Sondag of Minooka, IL; seven grandchildren: David Wilson, Jenny (Scott) Darnall, Jamie (Chad) Cummings, Bob (Kelli) Beverage, Sidney (James) Graves, Hillary Holt, and Andrew Holt; fourteen great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; and six step-grandchildren.

Loren was preceded in death by three wives: Virginia Lee Phelps, Shirley Ann Graham, and Waunita Jane Fisher; one daughter: Lori Jo Beverage; one brother, Donald Huth; and one grandson, Danny Rich.

He attended Covell Grade School and graduated in 1948 from Stanford High School. He worked at Funk Brothers Seed Company where he held several positions in Texas and Havana, IL, area. In 1994, he retired from CIBA seeds as the Bloomington research farm manager.

Our (grand) father was a wonderful caring man to his family. When anyone needed help, he was always there. He will forever be loved and missed.

Memorials may be made to Waynesville Christian Church or Waynesville Fire Department.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted with Quiram-Peasley Funeral Home of Atlanta.