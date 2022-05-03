Jan. 1, 1948 - May, 1, 2022

TAZWELL, Tennessee — Loren Reece (74) of Tazwell, TN, formerly of Bloomington, IL, passed away Sunday, May 1, 2022, in his home in the company of his wife, Becky, of 43-years.

Visitation will be held on May 6, 2022, at 1:00 PM at Claiborne-Overholt Funeral Home in New Tazwell, TN. A grave side service will immediately follow. Loren will be laid to rest at Irish Memorial Gardens in Tazwell, TN. The family requests condolences to be made on-line at ClaiborneFuneralHome.com.

A Celebration of Life will be held in Bloomington, IL. This will be determined at a future date for family and friends who reside in and around his hometown.