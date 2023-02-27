EUREKA — Loren Knapp, 92, of Eureka, died Saturday, February 25, 2023, leaving behind his wife of 29 years, Joan; two sons: Dale Knapp and Fred (Lisa) Knapp; three daughters: Kathleen (Bill) Woodruff, Cindy (Joseph) McAndrews, and Lucille Knapp; along with his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Preceding him in death was his wife of 33 years, Evelyn, who passed away in 1991.

Loren was a farmer in Illinois and then a building contractor who started his own business with his sons. Loren served in the US Marine Corps in the Korean war from 1950-1953, and was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church of Congerville.

A visitation will be held from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Eureka, IL. Graveside services will be held at All Faith's Cemetery in Tucson, AZ.

His wishes were for any and all memorials and/or donations to be bestowed on Apostolic Christian LifePoints in Morton, IL.

