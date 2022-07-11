Oct. 8, 1928 - July 7, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — With heavy hearts his family announces the passing of Loren Ira Troyer of Bloomington, IL on July 7, 2022. Loren was 93 years old.

He is survived by his loving wife Katie Troyer; his daughters: Jan (John) Cregier and Jill (Brian) Livengood; his grandchildren: Lindsay (Josh) Rollins, Courtney (Tim) Golter, Kathryn and Jonathan Livengood; his beloved great-grandchildren: Chase, Braelynn, Simon and Quinten. He was preceded in death by his parents Lloyd and Mabel Troyer, and his siblings; Dale, Erwin, Verlin, Donald and Merle Troyer, Earlene Spence, and Lucy Hospelhorn.

Loren was born on October 8, 1928 and was raised in Hudson, IL. He and Katie were married January 13, 1949. They shared 73 wonderful years together - an amazing legacy of love. Loren was a thoughtful, personable and caring man whose smile could lift up a room.

He loved people — no one was a stranger for long and he developed many life-long friendships. He lived a long and full life and his family will be eternally thankful for the years of memories they've shared. He will be deeply missed.

Visitation will be held on Friday, July 15, 2022 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at Kibler, Brady Ruestman Memorial Home with a service following. A graveside service will be held Saturday, July 16, 2022 at the Hudson Cemetery, Hudson, IL at 11:00 a.m. To leave memories, condolences and view Loren's complete obituary please visit kiblerbradyruestman.com.