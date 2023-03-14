Sept. 14, 1932 - Feb. 14, 2023

PONTIAC — Loren E. Freed, 90, of Pontiac, and formerly of Lexington, IL, passed away at 11:52 a.m., Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at Accolade Healthcare, Pontiac, IL.

Cremation rites were accorded and a celebration of life will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, March 18, 2023, at the Lexington Community Center with Rev. Garry Gromley officiating. Inurnment will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church, Lexington Building Fund.

Calvert-Johnson & Musselman Memorial Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Loren was born September 14, 1932, in Lexington, IL, the son of Earl and Laura Maizie Mason Freed.

Surviving are two children: Marilyn Wagner and Jerry Freed; thirteen grandchildren, and sixteen great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sons: Brian and David; one daughter, Rosemary; one granddaughter, Kimberly Williamson; four brothers, and two sisters.

Loren was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Lexington and the Jaycees. He farmed in Money Creek Township, Lexington for over 50 years. He served as road commissioner for Money Creek Township for many years and on the Lexington School Board. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed taking his family hiking at the Parklands. The family would like to thank the staff at Accolade Healthcare and OSF Hospice for their loving care.