Oct. 6, 1953 - Feb. 17, 2023

GRIDLEY — Loren "Augie" Augsburger, 69, of Gridley, passed away on Friday, February 17, 2023, at Hope Hospice House, Cape Coral, FL.

Loren was born October 6, 1953, in Bloomington, to Merlyn and Edna Augsburger.

He is survived by a sister, Janet Spera of Normal; brother, Bruce (Jan) of Eureka; brother, Ellis (Jan) Benson; nine nieces and nephews; 18 great-nieces and nephews; and long time friends, Bill and Joyce Hendren of Gridley.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law, Bill Spera; and niece, Cassie Beal.

After graduating High School, Loren farmed and worked as an Auctioneer for many years. In 1988, Loren joined the Hendren and Rowley Racing Team; proud of winning races in Springfield and DuQuoin.

Loren enjoyed snowmobiling with friends in Wisconsin. During winters, Augie loved spending time with lifelong friends in Fort Myers Beach, Florida.

He was a proud Uncle to all of his nieces and nephews!

Loren had a heart of gold and cared deeply for others. He was a quiet man but could always get a laugh with his quick-witted humor. He was loved by so many and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Celebrations of life will be held by both his family and friends at a later date.