FORREST — Loraine Lawrence, 83, of Forrest, IL, passed away on Monday, September 4, 2023, at Goldwater Care of Pontiac.

She was born on January 20, 1940, in Monroe County, KY, the daughter of John Elbert and Irene (Murphy) Palmore.

She married John Dubree (deceased), and is survived by her three sons: Michael Dubree (Kim), Darrel Dubree (Sybil), Tom Dubree (Jessica); one grandson: Christopher Dubree; two granddaughters: Claire (Nick) Ensenberger, Morgan Dubree; great-grandson, Devon Tyson; two brothers: Denton (Dee) Palmore, Tim (Vickie) Palmore. She married Lonnie Lawrence on May 22, 1998. He survives in Forrest.

Loraine was a devoted mother and wife who loved working in her garden, watching her favorite NASCAR drivers on tv and taking care of her home both inside and out. She was always a hard worker to provide for her boys, serving as a machine operator for many years at the "coil factory" along with a second job at night and on weekends as a waitress at Sharon's Place in Forrest, before retiring from Nichols Homeshield.

She was preceded in death by brothers: John Eagle Palmore and Harold Palmore.

A private family graveside service will be at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, September 7, 2023, at Graceland Cemetery, Fairbury, with Pastor Monte Bowers officiating.

The family suggests memorials be given to the charity of the donor's choice.

Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury is in-charge of arrangements.

