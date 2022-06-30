Jan. 10, 1932 - June 28, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Lonnie "Lon" S. Bernstein, 90, of Bloomington, IL, passed away at The Loft Rehabilitation & Nursing in Normal, IL, on Tuesday, June 28, 2022.

Lonnie was born to Morris and Thelma Bernstein in Cleveland, OH, on January 10, 1932. He graduated from Bloomington High School and attended Illinois State University before serving in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. Upon his return to Bloomington, Lonnie became the owner of Atlas Window Cleaning Company and, up until just five years ago, Lonnie could be seen washing windows of commercial buildings and residences throughout Bloomington-Normal.

Lonnie met his wife, Christina Conring, fortuitously when he saw her reflection in windows he was washing in downtown Bloomington as she walked by on her way to work. He and Christina married shortly thereafter and spent the next five decades sharing a love of family until her death on November 2, 2018.

In addition to his wife, Lonnie was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Stanley Bernstein; and two sisters: Ida Walton and Rosalie Robitske.

He is survived by six children: Terri Lynn Matlock, David (Julie) Bernstein, Susan (Jim) Bass, Elizabeth (Wes) Shackelford, Brad (Suzette) Bernstein and Jill (Isaac) Cohen; 17 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and two brothers: Irving Bernstein and Wilbur Bernstein.

With a love of sun and swim, Lonnie and his family regularly vacationed in Naples, FL, where he and his wife had a condominium. In addition to his family, Lonnie adored his two Bichon Frise dogs, Millie and Mitzi, both of whom preceded him in death.

Visitation will be held at Calvert Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL, on Saturday, July 2, 2022, from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. followed immediately by funeral services at 11:00 a.m. Military rites will be conducted by the Bloomington-Normal American Legion Honor Guard. Burial will be at Park Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Donor's Choice.