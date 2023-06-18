Sept. 25, 1942 - May 23, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Lona Robinson, 80, of Bloomington, passed away at 6:51 p.m. on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at the McLean County Nursing Home in Normal.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Bloomington. Memorial Contributions may be directed to David Davis Mansion - Sarahs Garden, Friends of BCPA, OSF Hospice, or to St. John's Lutheran Church. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Lona was born on September 25, 1942, in Peoria, IL, a daughter of Herman and Katherine (Kriete) Ehlen.

She is survived by her daughter, Christine (Robert) Malerk; and two grandsons: Robert and Dillion Malerk. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Arnold; and two sisters: Margaret and Linda.

Lona was a 4th grade teacher and a substitute teacher. She also worked at Von Maur and retired from Bergners. Lona was a very avid birdwatcher and loved to work in her garden. In her free time, she volunteered at BCPA, became a Master Gardener, walked her dog, and attended many of her grandsons activities. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.