HOPEDALE — Lona M. Litwiller, 92, of Hopedale, entered into her eternal rest Monday, August 16, 2021, at Hopedale Nursing Home.

She was born October 15, 1928, at home near Coleta, IL, to Ira S. and Mary (Landis) Deter. She married Floyd R. Litwiller on May 24, 1952, at Morrison, IL Mennonite Church. He passed away August 18, 2017.

Surviving are her children: Richard (Cynthia) Litwiller of Sacramento, CA, Kenneth (Laura) Litwiller of Lewistown, PA, Christina Litwiller of Salina, KS, and Brian (Cynthia) Litwiller of rural Delavan; seven grandchildren: Matthew, Andrew, Marta, Marci, Ben, Rosie, and Noah; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Lois Deter of Sterling, IL; sisters-in-law: Evelyn Good of Geneva, NE, LaVerne Petersen of Ft. Wayne, IN, Ruth Mark of Goshen, IN, and Judy Muzzy of Orlando, FL.

She was preceded in death by granddaughter, Esther Mae Litwiller, and sisters-in-law, Delora Birkey, Carolyn Welch, and Beverly Burmeister.

Lona graduated from Milledgeville High School. She earned an RN and BS in Nursing through studies at Goshen College (IN) and La Junta Mennonite School of Nursing (CO).

She met Floyd when he attended Bible classes at Goshen College and married him after completing her nurses training. They served as missionaries in Puerto Rico for the first two years of their marriage. After returning to Illinois, they lived on the family farm in the Hopedale and Delavan area. Over the years, Lona worked in a variety of positions at Hopedale Medical Complex as a Registered Nurse.

She was a member of Tazewell County Home Extension, Hopedale Betterment Association, and Auxiliary of Gideons International. She assisted Floyd in ministry at Logan County Correctional Center Prison Ministry for over 19 years.

Lona was baptized at Morrison Mennonite Church. She attended and served at Midway Mennonite Church for 33 years, where she taught Sunday School and Bible School and led women's Bible study. After that she was an active member of Hopedale Mennonite Church, hosting Bible Study and attending Mennonite Women.

Her memorial service will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at Hopedale Mennonite Church. Visitation will be at the church from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 28, 2021. Burial was at the Mennonite Cemetery in Hopedale on August 21. Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Tremont is handling the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to Mennonite Mission Network or Gideons International.

