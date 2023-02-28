Sept. 20, 1926 - Feb. 22, 2023

ROANOKE — Lola Hostetler, 96, of Roanoke, passed away on February 22, 2023, at the Loft Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Eureka where she had been a resident.

She was born on September 20, 1926, on the family farm near Roanoke, IL, to Edward and Martha Zoss Hostetler.

Surviving are two sisters: Edith (Marvin) Ketcham of Halsey, OR; Luella (Ivan) Glick of Belleville, PA; six nieces: Arlene (Don) Roemersberger of Morton, IL; Mary Kay (Rick) Blosser of Columbiana OH; Elona Ketcham of Shedd, OR; Marla (Paul) Kropf of Halsey, OR; Jenny Ketcham of Chambersburg, PA; Lori Ketcham of Chambersburg, PA; 14 great-nieces and nephews and many great-great-nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters: Erma Ulrich and Judy Hostetler.

Lola attended East Harmony School. She worked after school helping many families with care and domestic needs after children were born. She worked for Metamora Abattoir in Metamora for approximately 30 years and then worked at OSF St. Francis Medical Center until her retirement when she was 62.

Lola enjoyed reading her daily newspaper and was an avid sports fan. She loved keeping up with Bradley Basketball and her beloved Chicago Cubs. After retirement, Lola enjoyed giving of her time, volunteering at the Et Cetra Shop and Choice Books.

Faith and family were always most important to Lola, and she cherished the time she could spend with both her family and her church family.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Jane Stoller and Valerie Yoder for their loving care to Lola.

She was a member of Linn Mennonite Church in Roanoke where funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. Church ministers were officiate. Visitation was from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. prior to the services on Tuesday at the church. Burial was in the Roanoke Mennonite Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Linn Mennonite Church.

