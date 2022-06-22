May 19, 1935 - June 18, 2022

FLANAGAN — Lola A. Ingold, 87, of Flanagan, IL, passed peacefully on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Home, Pontiac, IL.

Born May 19, 1935, in Streator, IL, Lola was the daughter of C. Gordon and Beulah Hayes Loudon.

Lola cherished her family dearly and was well-loved and respected by them in return. She is survived by her husband of 66-years, Paul Ingold; children: Jeri (John) Glowicki of Oak Park, IL, and Craig (Barbara) Ingold of Augusta, GA; one sister, Kaye (Ken) Lafreniere of Colorado Springs, CO; as well as three grandchildren: Katie Glowicki, Samantha Ingold, and Kim Ingold.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Jean (John) Dawson and her grandson, Daniel Glowicki.

Lola worked for many years as the secretary at the Flanagan Grade school. She enjoyed her garden and the birds that came to visit her backyard. She also enjoyed serving her community as a volunteer for Meals on Wheels and knitting hats for children in need.

Honoring Lola's wishes, cremation rites were accorded, and a private family service to be held at a later date with inurnment at Center Cemetery, Flanagan.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to a charity of the donor's choice.

The family thanks the staff at Good Samaritan Home for their excellent care and Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home, Flanagan, IL, for their assistance with the arrangements.