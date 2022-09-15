Lois Kathleen Beltrame
Oct. 7, 1946 - Aug. 20, 2022
MARCO ISLAND, Florida - Lois Kathleen Beltrame of Marco Island, FL went to meet her Lord and Savior on Saturday, August 20, 2022, after a battle with cancer. She was surrounded by family and held by her loving husband, Joseph R. Beltrame on their 56th wedding anniversary.
Lois was born on October 7, 1946, to Elmer and Irma Unverfehrt in Washington, IL. She was preceded in death by her parents and son, Joseph D. Beltrame. Surviving are her four daughters: Erin Garner (Loren), Rachel Cate, Rebecca Moncivaez (Rene), Sarah Flowers (Todd); and 11 grandchildren. Also survived by her sisters: Joanne Quiram (Ron), Alice Grieves (Bud) and Ruth Koehler (Vince).
She was a member of Marco Island Presbyterian Church and a volunteer for Birthright of Richmond, IN, for over 20 years.
A celebration of life will be set at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Birthright of Richmond (303 S. 6th St. Richmond, IN, 47374).
