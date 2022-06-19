July 18, 1941 - May 30, 2022

GIBSON CITY — Lois K. Birkenbeil, 80, of Gibson City, formerly of Piper City, IL, and Bloomington, IL, peacefully passed away at 4:00 p.m. Monday, May 30, 2022, at the Heritage Health Nursing Home in Gibson City, surrounded by her loving daughters.

Visitation will be held 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Gibson City with a funeral mass to begin at 11:00 a.m. with Father Dong Van Bui officiating. Burial will be at St. Peter Calvary Cemetery in Piper City immediately following the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital or to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's research.

Lois, a daughter of Marshal and Mayanna Kelley Froelich, was born July 18, 1941, in Piper City. She married James Birkenbeil on June 22, 1963.

Lois is survived by her three daughters: Sue Cordle of East Peoria, Beth (Carl) Hornstein of Melvin and Kate (Jason) Main of Gibson City. Three grandsons, who were her world and of which she was very proud of: Austin Hornstein, Taylor Cordle and Connor Main; as well as great-granddaughter, Ava McGuire. Four siblings: Ray (Barb) Froelich of Piper City, Leo (Sue) Froelich of Chandler, AZ, Darlene Schisler of Abingdon, IL, and Arlene Froelich of Taylorville, IL; and many nieces and nephews whom she adored.

She was preceded in death by a grandson, Gavin; two brothers: Ralph and Tom; and a sister, Mary Jo.

Lois was a lab technician at FS Seeds in Piper City, and then an administrative assistant for Growmark in Bloomington for many years. She enjoyed ladies golf league and playing cards. She looked forward to visiting her friends from high school – The Round Robins, as well as special friends Peg, Rosie, and Norma, along with so many others. She had a smile that lit up a room and a laugh that warmed your heart. She loved you and you knew you were loved. She will be dearly missed by all that knew and loved her.