Nov. 2, 1946 - Dec. 12, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Lois Jane Malinowski, 76, of Bloomington, IL, departed on December 12, 2022, at home surrounded by family.

Lois was born on November 2, 1946, to Sarah Floy (Thompson) and Louis Otto Jackson in Olney, IL. Lois is one of nine children. She is predeceased by Jim, Allen, Betty and Otto. She is survived by Shirley, Reta, Janet and Robert. Lois is predeceased by former husband, Charles Robert Dunbar. Surviving are daughters: Heather Jane (Brandon) Cunningham and Jill Lynn Dunbar. Surviving grandchildren are Kileli, Kendra, Alex, Kenterries and Abraham.

After years of being a home maker, Lois worked at Westminster Village as a hair stylist. She then worked and retired from Gailey Eye Clinic as a surgical counselor in 2008 after 25 years.

Lois was married on April 9, 1993, to Doug Malinowski. She is survived by her husband and his son, Kyle (Sehar) Malinowski and grandchild, Ayra.

Lois enjoyed gardening, baking, shopping and spending time with her family and friends. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church and attended service regularly.

A memorial mass will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Bloomington, IL, on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at 12:30 p.m. Donations to the church in her name are greatly appreciated.

