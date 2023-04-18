July 26, 1933 - April 15, 2023

HEYWORTH — Lois Irene Sutter, 89, of Heyworth, IL, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at 11:20 p.m. in Bloomington, IL.

Lois was born July 26, 1933, in rural DeWitt County to Homer and Irma Louise (Cahill) Short. She married Merwin "Sam" Sutter on July 18, 1953, at the Little Brown Church in the Vale in Nashua, IA.

She is survived by her loving husband, Sam of Heyworth, IL; daughters: Kathy (Larry) Harris and Julie (John) Graber of Heyworth, IL; Pam (Corey) Schieler and son, Greg (Amy) Sutter, of Normal, IL. Also surviving are two grandchildren: Clayton (Alyssa Zeisler) Sutter, Los Angeles, CA, and Kelsey (Aaron Van Natta) Graber, Champaign, IL. She is also survived by one brother, Paul (Deb) Short of Lincoln, IL; sisters-in-law: Marge Taylor of Heyworth, IL, and Alicia Short of Clinton, IL; along with many beloved nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Betty Cooper, and brother, Don Short.

Lois graduated from Wapella High School in 1951. She stayed home and raised her kids until she went to work at State Farm Insurance where she retired in 1995.

Lois was a member of the United Methodist Church of Heyworth. She was also a member of the Primetime Women's Club, the Lois Club, and the McLean County Antique Auto Club. She enjoyed traveling, working on puzzles, shopping with her girls, and most importantly, spending time with her family.

Visitation will be held on Friday, April 21, 2023, from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. at the Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home in Heyworth, IL. Funeral Services will be on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at the United Church of Heyworth. Burial will follow at the Randolph Township Memorial Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the United Church of Heyworth or the Heyworth Fire and EMS.