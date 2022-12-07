Oct. 18, 1930 - Dec. 2, 2022

HOPEDALE — Lois Ann (Harms) Kurth, 92, of Hopedale, IL, passed away December 2, 2022, at her home.

She was born on October 18, 1930, in Minot, ND, to David G. and Annie G. (Honcharenko) Harms. She married Charles R. Kurth, of Riverside, IL, on September 5, 1954, in Velva, ND. He preceded her in death in July, 1983.

She is survived by daughters: Geri (Dave) Stuart of Hopedale, IL, Laurie Kurth of Frenchtown, MT; grandchildren: Dustin Stuart of St. Louis, MO, Shannon Stuart of Decatur, IL; sister, Virginia Calkin of Casa Grande, AZ; nieces and nephews: Cheryl Conatzer, Mick Johnston, Sue Doherty, Becky Boulden, Juliette Kurth, and Nick Kurth.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and infant brother, William.

Lois grew up on a farm south of Velva, ND. She walked more than a mile, even in the winter, to a one-room schoolhouse with no running water (i.e., outhouses). She has seen a lot of changes in life from radio to TV to computers to "2 by 4s" (cell phones). She was a talented musician, often playing piano in several dance bands. After a year of studies at Minot State Teacher's College, she attended airline school in Missouri. She quickly flew to Chicago where she landed a job with American Airlines at Midway Airport, the world's busiest at the time. She met a lot of famous people, including Frank Sinatra.

A few years later, she met Charles Kurth, and they married in 1954. After the birth of her first child, she became a full-time homemaker, spending time with her children and further exploring her musical and artistic talents, which included classical guitar, piano and oil painting. She volunteered many hours with children's arts and crafts programs at the YMCA and YMCA camps. Family vacations often focused on fishing, canoeing and other outdoor recreation.

After her daughters left home, Charles' job with Sherwin Williams Paint Company took them to New Jersey and Ohio, where she lived several years. Wanting to be close to her two grandchildren, she moved to Hopedale, IL, in 1995. She was a loving grandmother who spent much time with her two grandchildren, playing cards, working puzzles, gardening, baking cookies, walking around the pond, and attending most of their school and sports activities. She thoroughly enjoyed watching the birds who nested in the eaves and fed at the birdfeeders.

She developed many friendships during weekly trips on the We Care shuttle bus to Pekin, and through a local friends' group formerly affiliated with HMC.

She will be laid to rest next to her husband in Bolivar, OH, at a later date.

A celebration of life will occur in early 2023, in Hopedale, IL.

Contributions in her memory may be made to We Care, Inc. Shuttle at 21310 State Route 9, Tremont, IL, 61568.