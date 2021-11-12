ORLANDO, Fla. — Lois Aileen Christian of Orlando, FL, passed away on Saturday, November 6, 2021. She was born December 18, 1924, in Bloomington, IL, to Clarence and Lillian (Kauffman) Pleines. She graduated from Lincoln Community High School, attended MacMurray College, and Lincoln College. She was married to Richard E. Christian for 65 years.

She is survived by two children: Cynthia J. Nafziger, Lake Geneva, WI, and Jon R. (Georgia) Christian, Orlando, FL; grandchildren: Matthew (Shauna), Houston, TX, Andrea, Lake Geneva, WI, Jeremy (Rachelle), Lake Geneva, WI and Kate (Gray) McMillan, Oxford, AL; nine great-grandchildren: Oliver, Etta, Christian, Madison, Bailey, Quinn, James, Wells, and Theo; nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and husband in 2013. She will be interred with her husband at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude's or charity of choice.