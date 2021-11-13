ROBERTS — Lloyd William Dehm Jr., 75, of Roberts peacefully passed away Monday, October 25, 2021 at his home in Roberts, Illinois. A private burial will be held at a later date at Camp Butler National Cemetery in Springfield.

Lloyd was born April 1946 in Fairbury a son of Lloyd William Sr. and Lillian Faye (Kroll) Dehm. He graduated Chatsworth High School and helped his dad "Bones" from early childhood on at his welding shop in Chatsworth serve the Central Illinois community. Lloyd "Fritz" served in the US Marine Corp. from 1966-69. He married Joy Elizabeth Allen on October 16, 1971 in Chatsworth and later moved and started their family in Roberts, with his own business F & J Welding. Joy passed away on January 25, 2001. Fritz continued to build or fix anything made of metal. Fritz retired with Dow Chemical in Kankakee, IL.