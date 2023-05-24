April 22, 1934 - May 24, 2023

FAIRBURY — Lloyd W. Bachtold, 89, Fairbury, passed away peacefully at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 24, 2023, surrounded by his family at his residence in Fairbury.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, May 26, 2023, at the Apostolic Christian Church of Fairbury with ministers of the church officiating. Burial will take place in South Side Apostolic Christian Cemetery, Fairbury. Visitation will be 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury, and 9:00 to 9:45 a.m. on Friday at the church.

The family suggests memorial offerings be directed to Fairview Haven Retirement Community, Fairbury, where Lloyd spent many hours volunteering.

Mr. Bachtold was born April 22, 1934, in Fairbury, IL; the son of Lester and Lydia (Steffen) Bachtold. He married Viola Mae Honegger on September 6, 1959, in Forrest; she passed away December 27, 1995. He later married Nancy Honegger on April 7, 1997, in Fairbury. His wife, Nancy survives in Fairbury.

Other survivors include three daughters: Joy (Denny) Garber, New Holland, PA, Jill (Richard)Wenger, Fairbury, and Jean (Wayne) Wenger, Sabetha, KS; 13 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Irvin Bachtold; one sister, Anna Marie Bachtold.

