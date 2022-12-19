Dec. 22, 1943 - Dec. 9, 2022

PEORIA — Lloyd E. Gunter, age 78, of Peoria, passed away Friday, Dec. 9, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. in Manor Court at Liberty Village in Peoria. He was born Dec. 22, 1943 in Franklin County, IL to Bert and Rena (Lance) Gunter.

He married Lenay Hollingsworth on April 16, 1962 in Peoria. She survives along with four children: Sheri (Keith) Reed of Wheaton, IL, Gina (Dave) Stark of Bloomington, IL, Richard Gunter of Toulon, IL, and Kristi (Rodney) Powell of Decatur, IL. He is also survived by 18 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren; one sister, Louise Hamby of Brimfield, IL; and two brothers: Paul (Judy) Gunter of Edwards, IL, and Dean (Shirley) Gunter of Zeigler, IL. He was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters and three brothers.

Lloyd was a local truck driver for Yellow Freight and retired in 2000. He enjoyed fellowship with his friends and family, hunting, traveling, his grandchildren and all sorts of mechanics.

Lloyd was truly one of a kind. Everything he did was for the Glory of God . . . from his family, his friends and his church. He had a heart for ministry and his belief in God's Word taught him to teach others to turn the other cheek and love all people as Jesus loved us.

His marriage to Lenay was rock solid for 60 plus years. He protected, provided and cherished her above all. He was truly Lenay's everything! To his children and grandchildren he was the best example and to all of us, our HERO. There is none better than Lloyd E. Gunter! He will be greatly missed. Lloyd has reached his heavenly reward and is rejoicing forevermore in the presence of his Savior!!

Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of Lloyd's life will be at a later date. Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel in Peoria is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the: Lloyd E. Gunter Memorial Fund c/o Mary L. Gunter, 6420 N. Camelot Road, Peoria, IL 61615. Checks payable to: Mary L. Gunter