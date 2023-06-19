Sept. 24, 1937 - June 15, 2023

FAIRBURY — Lloyd Carl Borngasser, Jr., 85, Fairbury, died at 12:28 p.m. Thursday, June 15, 2023 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.

Carl was born September 24, 1937 in Fairbury the son of Lloyd and Louise Bussell Borngasser. He married Georgann Kitts on July 6, 1958 in Lacon. She survives in Fairbury.

Other survivors include one daughter, Nancy (Mike) Mallon, Goreville; one son, Robert (Linda) Borngasser, Arrowsmith; five grandchildren: Angela Baxter, Ashley (Nathan) Stewart, Matt (Kristen) Baxter, Ryan Borngasser and Lesley (David) White; and five great-grandchildren.

Carl was a lifelong Fairbury resident who attended Brown's Business College, Peoria. He managed Fairbury Federal Savings and Loan for thirty-seven years.

Carl was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Fairbury, Rotary Club and Knoll Lodge. He was also a supporter of the Boys and Girls Club.

Visitation will be 9:00–11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 22, 2023 followed by his memorial service at 11:00 a.m. both at the First United Methodist Church, Fairbury. Inurnment will be in Graceland Cemetery, Fairbury.

Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury is assisting with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer any donations to go to the Boys and Girls Club.

