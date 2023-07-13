Aug. 15, 1940 - July 7, 2023
LOVELAND, Colorado — Lloyd "Brew" Brewer, 82, of Loveland, CO, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 7, 2023.
Born in Bloomington, IL, Lloyd was a captain on the Bloomington fire department, retiring in 1987. Lloyd also had his own side business as a mechanic in his spare time, tirelessly working on his sons vehicles as well as his 67' Camaro, keeping them running. Lloyd loved dogs, and had several companions as pets.
Preceding him in death was his wife, Marilyn Brewer. Surviving are his three sons: Mike (Tammy) Brewer of IL, Marty (Colleen) Brewer of CO, and Monty (Linda) Brewer of Colorado. Also, seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.