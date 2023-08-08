Sept. 6, 1926 - July 31, 2023

ROANOKE — Lloyd A. DeGiovanni, 96, of Roanoke, IL, passed away on Monday, July 31, 2023, at the Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke.

He was born on September 6, 1926, in Roanoke, IL, to Michael and Alta VanAlstine DeGiovanni. He married Lorraine Kruse on June 18, 1949, in Farley, IA. She passed away on June 22, 2016.

Surviving is one daughter, Debra Flynn of Roanoke; eight grandchildren, Chris (Caryn) Bonner, Jennifer (Lara) Bonner, Michael (Sara) Bonner, Robbie Robison, Angel Cole, Richard Robison, Stephen (Jacklyn) Farrens, Cory Farrens; and six great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two daughters: Cheryl Farrens and Patricia Robison; one son, Timothy DeGiovanni.

A proud Marine, Lloyd served his country in combat in WWII and trained Marines to go to war in Korea. He was a member of the Roanoke American Legion Post #463.

Lloyd worked at Caterpillar as a tool and die maker for 30 years. After retirement, he worked for Charles River SPAFAS for 19 years.

Per his request, cremation rites will be accorded and burial of cremains with military rites will be held in Roanoke Township Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Legion Post 463.

