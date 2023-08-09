Oct. 31, 1975 - Aug. 7, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Lisa Marie Smith, 47, of Bloomington, IL, passed away August 7, 2023. She will be deeply missed by those who knew her.

A funeral for Lisa will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 12, 2023, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomington. Pastor Chuck Bahn will officiate. Visitation will be held from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. Friday, August 11, 2023, at the church. Interment will be in Funks Grove Cemetery in rural McLean. Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington is handling the arrangements.

Lisa was born October 31, 1975, in Peoria to Roger and Denice Lambert Stranz. She graduated from Limestone Community High School and Eastern Illinois University. Lisa utilized her love of mathematics in her 25-year career at State Farm Insurance as a technical architect. It was there she met the love of her life, Thomas "Tom" Smith. They married April 17, 2004, in Bartonville.

Lisa is survived by her husband, their two children, Clara and Colton, parents, sister Michelle (Justin) Hansen of Peoria, brother Randall (Dr. Nancy) Stranz of Beverly Hills, Michigan, several nieces and nephews along with extended family and a close-knit group of friends.

A natural problem-solver, Lisa enjoyed researching and analyzing at work and at home. She was always quick to lend her technical expertise to help others. She enjoyed the outdoors, including spending time earlier in her life as a camp counselor at Lutheran Outdoor Ministries Center. Most of all, Lisa prioritized being with her family. She was exceptionally proud of her children, from their kind souls to musical talents, and loved attending their performances and sporting events.

The family wishes to express heartfelt thanks to the doctors at the University of Iowa Holden Comprehensive Cancer Center. Their medical wisdom and Lisa's determination helped her continue to raise her children, attend their events, and make memories with those who loved her for over two years.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society Hope Lodge in Iowa City, Iowa or Trinity Lutheran School in Bloomington.

