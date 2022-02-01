 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lisa Marie Sanders

NORMAL — Lisa Marie Sanders, 46, of Normal, passed away Sunday, January 30, 2022, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.

A memorial visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Monday, February 7, 2022, at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington.

Memorials may be made to an animal shelter of the donor's choice.

She was born November 3, 1975, at Port Jefferson, Long Island, NY, a daughter of Mark and Wanda Jones Sanders.

Surviving are her parents; two sisters: Tabitha Sanders and Stacy (Mike) Oehler; a brother, Steven (Erin) Sanders; nephews: Dakota Sanders, Brady Oehler and Mason Sanders; her boyfriend, Stephen Linares; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents; an uncle, Scott Sanders; and her cousin and best friend, Holly Taylor.

Lisa was an animal lover and leaves behind her two pups and two cats.

