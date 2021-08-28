NORMAL — Lisa M. Mengarelli, age 42 of Normal, IL passed away at 8:35AM on August 26, 2021 at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, IL with her family by her side.

Her visitation will be 4:00PM-8:00PM August 31st at Cavalry Baptist Church, 1017 N School St., Normal, IL. Her funeral service will be at 10:00AM, September 1st at Calvary Baptist Church. Pastor Matt Horine will be officiating. Burial will be at East Lawn Cemetery, Bloomington, IL. The family suggests memorials be made to her children's education fund or Spread Truth Ministries. Arrangements are being handled by Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington.

Lisa was born on March 26, 1979 in Normal IL. She was the daughter to Dan and Faye. She married Ben Mengarelli on December 9, 2000. She is survived by Ben and their three children: Dominick (Nick), Eric, and Kendall; parents Dan and Faye Clark, Normal, IL; two brothers: Bryan (Whitney) Clark, Lincoln, IL; Jon (Haley) Clark of Meridian, MS; father and mother-in-law, Bill and Marla Mengarelli of Seneca, IL; sister and brother-in-law Nicki (Jason) Chisholm, South Elgin, IL; two brothers-in-law, Donny Mengarelli, Cape Coral, FL and Andy Mengarelli, Ottawa, IL. She was proud to be an aunt to Sara, Gracie, Auburn, Grayson, Maddie, Brooklyn, Brynn, Benny, Aiden, Landen, and Cecilia.

Lisa is preceded in death by her grandparents, two uncles and two cousins.

Lisa graduated from Calvary Baptist Academy in Normal, and later graduated with a RN, BSN at Mennonite College of Nursing at Illinois State University, Normal, IL. After graduation, Lisa worked at Medical Hills Internist and Washington Elementary School and Prairieland Elementary School as a nurse. She loved being a nurse and had such compassion and empathy for those she served.

Lisa's biggest desires in life were becoming a wife, mom, nurse, and to tell people about the unending and supernatural love of Christ. She was "blessed through adoption" not once, but twice, with two amazing sons, Nick and Eric. Then beat the impossible odds by having a miracle baby girl, Kendall Fayth.

After surviving Toxic Shock Syndrome, Lisa was well-known in the community and around the world as the "Miracle Kid of 1997". In the years since, Lisa has persevered through many health challenges but has used every struggle to God's glory and to encourage those around her.

Lisa was dearly loved by her family and friends. Her greatest joy was found in her family, watching her children grow, and showing Christ's love towards others in such obvious and tangible ways. Her warm personality and encouraging words were a light to everyone who knew her, and it was impossible not to be moved by her testimony to God's goodness in her life. In Lisa's words, she said this as a reflection of her life and testimony. "He knows the path of greatest good. If we allow Him, He will use our trials to mold us into His image and draw us closer to Him. My trails would be unbearable without Him, but because He was my strength, my guide, and my comforter, I was able to watch him transform my tragedy into a blessing. There is nothing I would rather do than to tell you more about the God I love."

