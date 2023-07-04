March 12, 1962 - June 23, 2023

EUREKA — Lisa Jean Kennell, 61, of Eureka, died Friday, June 23, 2023, at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago.

Lisa was born March 12, 1962, in Effingham, IL, to Donald D. and Melba M. Schultz Ruff. She married Bryant Kennell on July 16, 1988, in Bloomington, IL.

Surviving family includes her husband, Bryant Kennell; children: Erin Kennell, Austin (Rachel) Kennell, Ryan (Anna) Kennell, Logan Kennell and Dustin Kennell; brother, Ronald Ruff; sister, Janice (late Mark) Moomaw; sister-in-law, Betty (Dale) Heinold. She was also an aunt, cousin, and friend to many.

Lisa was heavily involved in her children's sporting and marching band activities. She frequently volunteered her time and resources at her church and to those in need. Through word and deed, Lisa consistently lived out her faith in Jesus by letting her light shine wherever she went. Lisa leaves behind a legacy of generosity, compassion, and selfless love.

Visitation was held Thursday, June 29, 2023, from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home in Roanoke. Funeral services were held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, June 30, 2023, at Living Faith Fellowship Church in Eureka. Pastor John McClung officiated. There was a short visitation prior to church services from 9:00 - 9:45 a.m. Burial was at Roanoke Mennonite Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Midwest Food Bank, Peoria Rescue Mission, or Eureka Heart House.

Condolences and tributes can be sent to family at www.knappjohnsonharris.com.