Lisa Ann Bethea

Lisa Ann Bethea

BLOOMINGTON — Lisa Ann Bethea, 58, of Bloomington, entered the presence of Jesus on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at her home.

Her memorial service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at East White Oak Bible Church in Carlock. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be left to East White Oak Bible Church or to a charity of the donor's choice.

To read an extended obituary or leave a condolence for Lisa's family, please visit kiblerbradyruestman.com.

