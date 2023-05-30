Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Lionel (Lee) Joseph Besse

Oct. 22, 1930 - May 21, 2023

GREEN VALLEY, Arizona - Lionel (Lee) Joseph Besse passed away in Tucson, AZ, on May 21, 2023.

Born on October 22, 1930, to Lionel Lucian Besse of Fowler, IN, and Marie Brosseau of Kankakee, IL. Lee was preceded in death by his wife, Ellen Esther Bonifield, who passed away July 21, 2022. He was the oldest of three children; brother, Donald of Seattle, WA, and sister, Elieen (McCarty) of Dallas, TX, both of whom proceeded him in death.

Lee and Ellen were married in Chicago, IL, in 1957. They had one daughter, Cara Marie (Besse) Kingsley and son-in-law, John Kingsley of St. Charles, IL; and two grandchildren: Sarah Rose (Kingsley) Fisher of Crystal Lake, IL, and Paige Ellen Kingsley of Romeoville, IL.

Lee grew up in Brookfield, IL, and graduated from Lyons Township High School in 1949. He joined the Army in 1954, and served in the 899th Tank Battalion in Germany for two years as a clerk typist during the Korean War. After his release from active duty he transferred to the Army Reserves in Riverside, IL.

Lee attended the University of Illinois - Chicago at Navy Pier and then transferred to the University of Illinois - Champaign, where he met Ellen. He graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Political Science in 1957.

After graduation Lee worked as a salesman in the newspaper industry selling typesetters. He would spend his entire career working in this industry. Later in his career he owned his own business selling computers and software specializing in typesetting applications.

Working as a Sales Manager for Addressograph Multigraph, the Besse family was transferred to Toledo, OH, where their daughter Cara was born, then onto Cleveland, OH, and Green Bay, WI. The family later moved to Eureka, IL, and finally settled on 80 acres of farmland in Secor, IL, where Lee built his own house.

Lee was very active in sports. He enjoyed running, skiing, scuba diving, and golfed every weekend at Kaufman Golf Course in Eureka, IL. Lee and Ellen moved to Green Valley, AZ, in 2005, where they enjoyed the company of close friends, golfing, warmer weather, and mountain views.

Lee Besse funeral service will be Thursday, June 1, 2023, from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, St. Charles, IL. Catholic Mass to follow. Internment will take place in the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL, on June 2, 2023, at 1:00 p.m.