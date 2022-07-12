Oct. 2, 1950 - July 9, 2022

NORMAL — Linette Sue Brown, 71, passed away at 9:20 a.m. Saturday, July 9, 2022 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center after a short and courageous battle with Congestive Heart Failure.

Linette was born October 2, 1950, in Normal, IL. the daughter of Harvey Woodrow and Evelyn Rose Douglass Gleeson. She married her high school sweetheart, Terry L. Brown, July 2, 1971, at St. Paul Lutheran Church. He survives along with two children: Alex Wade of Normal, IL, Amy Elaine (J. Tim Epling) of Gallipolis, OH; and two sisters: Paulette K. Feit and Annette Marie Nevius both of Normal, IL

She graduated from Lexington Community High School in 1968. Graduated from Illinois State University in 1972 with BS in Business Education. Linette was a dedicated farm wife and mother. She selflessly and joyfully helped her husband farm and called herself the "Auger Wagon Woman".

Linette was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, Normal IL. She loved being a hospice volunteer for Carle BroMenn Hospital from 2001-2020. She also loved her friendships she made with her Bible study fellowship "sisters." Linette also shared her ministry with Peebody (her 4 legged daughter) as a therapy dog volunteer at MarcCenter, Home Sweet Home Mission or wherever they were asked to go. Her passion was to create cards and send them to friends and also to write the stories that the Lord put on her heart.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Her visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at Calvert-Johnson & Musselman Memorial Home, Lexington and funeral service will be 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Lexington with Pastor Jonathan Huehn officiating. Burial will follow at Lexington Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Carle Bromenn Hospice — Normal, IL Volunteer Program or to the Lexington Fire and Ambulance.

"I love you all and I will see you in heaven — Holding His Hand, Mom — Linette-Net" (Feb. 25, 2002)