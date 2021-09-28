GRIDLEY — Lindsey R. McCombs, 22, of Gridley, IL, passed away at 10:45 p.m. Friday, September 24, 2021 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal, IL.
Lindsey was born December 30, 1998 in Bloomington, IL. She is survived by her mother, Rachel Tarvin; her father David Nelson; step father Phill Tarvin; four brothers: Daniel Nelson, Drew Nelson, David Nelson, Jr. and Lewis Fishel; step brother and sister: Abby and Ethan; grandparents: James McCombs and Dennis Fishel; step grandparents: Malcom and JoAnne; great-grandparents: Laura and John Fishel and LaVonne McCombs.
She was preceded in death by grandmother: Rebekah McCombs; brother: Dale Nelson; step siblings: Heather Nelson and Dustin Nelson; and uncle Todd Fishel.
There will be a celebration of life at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Full Gospel Evangelistic Center, Lincoln, IL. A private family inurnment will take place at a later date. Beck Memorial Home, Bloomington is handling the arrangements. Cremation rites will be accorded.
Memorials may be made to the Mental Health Association.
Lindsey had such a beautiful smile and always tried to make people laugh. She will be missed by all.
Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories online at www.beckmemorial.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.